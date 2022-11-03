Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $145.39.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.