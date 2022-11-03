Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,463 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,455. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE IT opened at $318.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $341.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.73 and a 200-day moving average of $274.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.