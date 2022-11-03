Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,646 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

