Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19.

