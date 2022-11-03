Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

