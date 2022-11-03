Aviva PLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 62,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

