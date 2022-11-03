Highland Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 177,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 915,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 103,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,778,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,231,000 after acquiring an additional 188,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
