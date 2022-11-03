Highland Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 177,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 915,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 103,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,778,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,231,000 after acquiring an additional 188,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.