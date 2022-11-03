Aviva PLC Invests $2.70 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.