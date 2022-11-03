Aviva PLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after buying an additional 398,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

