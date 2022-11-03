Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 87.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 105.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco Price Performance

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.95 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

