The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

