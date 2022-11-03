iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 83,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.