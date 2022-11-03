CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Ventas Stock Down 2.7 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 747.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.