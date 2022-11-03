CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,081 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,547,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Insider Transactions at DigitalBridge Group

In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,130.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $587,395. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.