Van ECK Associates Corp Has $897,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $356.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $784.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

