Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.2 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -156.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

