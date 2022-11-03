SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.