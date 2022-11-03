3,719 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 121,038 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 5.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

WAL stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

