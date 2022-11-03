Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 156,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $43.68 on Thursday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

