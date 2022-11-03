Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,621.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 412,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 279,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RYE stock opened at $74.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.