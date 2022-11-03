Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %

PKG stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.