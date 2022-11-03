Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,411. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

