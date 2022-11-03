Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 336.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after buying an additional 1,537,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,582,000 after purchasing an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 485,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,607,000 after purchasing an additional 322,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $26.92 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.