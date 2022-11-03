Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,223 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 968,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.0 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of ORI opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.13%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

