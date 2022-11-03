Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.