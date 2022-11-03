Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $26.57

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $28.74. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 606,103 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

