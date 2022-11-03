Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Down to $34.88

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.88, but opened at $33.21. Premier shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 2,245 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Premier Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,712,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 16.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after buying an additional 428,988 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Premier by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

