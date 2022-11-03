Tracy W. Hylton II Purchases 182 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II purchased 182 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,085.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

City Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHCO opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. City Holding has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in City by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in City by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in City by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in City by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in City by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

