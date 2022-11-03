Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $30.94

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.94, but opened at $30.25. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 19,345 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.0 %

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.