Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $21.14

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $20.58. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 2,447 shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $26,473.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,237,877 shares of company stock worth $24,986,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after buying an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 922,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

