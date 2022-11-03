United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $20.38

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $19.72. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 69,555 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 50.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $272,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 81.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

