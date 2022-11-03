MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $31.10. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 2,695 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

