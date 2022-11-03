MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $31.10. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 2,695 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.
MakeMyTrip Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.