Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.72.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $761,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.