BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $28,560.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $51.50 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

