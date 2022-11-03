ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $392.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,582 shares of company stock worth $7,016,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

