LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $53.81. LKQ shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 23,740 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

