Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $159.96

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.96, but opened at $151.00. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $151.87, with a volume of 3,213 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,356,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.