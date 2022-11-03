IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down to $85.66

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.66, but opened at $82.80. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 802 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

