Thomas Catinazzo Sells 1,099 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $23,672.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,561.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 443 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $10,069.39.

On Thursday, September 8th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $37.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

