TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.94

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.75. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 25,803 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

