XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.82.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

