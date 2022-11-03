Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $22.65

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $22.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 86,005 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

