Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL) Insider Acquires A$19,981.84 in Stock

Kalium Lakes Limited (ASX:KLL – Get Rating) insider Simon Wandke purchased 499,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,981.84 ($12,975.22).

Kalium Lakes Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34.

About Kalium Lakes

Kalium Lakes Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia. It focuses on the development of 100% owned the Beyondie sulphate of potash project, which include 16 granted exploration licenses, two mining leases, and various miscellaneous licenses covering an area of approximately 1,800 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

