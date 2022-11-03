Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.07. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 13,667 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.87%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

