Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of -0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.