Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Legend Biotech stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of -0.39.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
