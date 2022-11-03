Rosenblatt Securities Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $31.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,519 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 17,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $26,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

