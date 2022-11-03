Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Gap Down to $67.42

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.42, but opened at $64.50. Otter Tail shares last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 19.69%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 31.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 59,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

