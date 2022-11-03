iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 663,222 shares.The stock last traded at $100.59 and had previously closed at $100.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

