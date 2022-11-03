Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €34.00 to €33.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $13.47. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 4,643 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €37.00 ($37.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.7 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

