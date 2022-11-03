Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $202.39 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

